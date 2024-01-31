Amid the announced departure of manager Jürgen Klopp at the end of the season, Liverpool face an additional dilemma regarding the contractual situation of one of their pillars, Virgil Van Dijk, whose contract expires in a year and a half.

The prominent Dutch defender, who will be free to negotiate with any club in less than a year, ends his contract with the Anfield team in June 2025, like two other key elements of the team, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold .

van Dijk is a reference in his selection.

Given persistent rumors about a possible departure due to the lack of a contract renewal, Jurgen Klopp tried to calm the waters regarding the future of the 32-year-old footballer with these statements: “It is something completely normal. It is clear that this world does not give you a second of respite. A week ago no one knew about my situation. I had 18 months left on my contract and no one asked me, so give us a break. No need to worry“.

The German coach went on to express his confidence that the situation will be resolved positively, saying: “Write what you want, the club is calm. Everything will be fine, I'm 100% sure. I would recommend that you be calm. Many times the concern of fans is not as great as they think. “They underestimate their intelligence.”

Since arriving in January 2018, Virgil Van Dijk has become an essential piece in Klopp's scheme and has been a key figure in Liverpool's successes, both at European and English level.

However, the Dutch defender, who will turn 33 next summer, has shown signs of fatigue and decline in the last two seasons, although this has not affected his consistency in the team's starting eleven.

Rewatching Van Dijk's goal and it's a thing of beauty. He's so far away from the goal yet knows exactly where to put the ball at. pic.twitter.com/Nkt4neMPHL — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 28, 2024

Till the date, Van Dijk has participated in 24 games this season and signed his last contract renewal in August 2021. The uncertainty surrounding his future continues to be a topic of attention for the fans and management of Liverpool Football Club.

