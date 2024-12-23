This Monday, the Government authorized the contracting of the work of the Barcelona State Public Library worth 82.7 million euros. According to the Ministry of Culture, which will be responsible for paying the annuities between 2025 and 2030, this is the largest project that the department headed by the department will carry out in the short term. Ernest Urtasun. The plans, yes, come from behind. The project dates back to 2010 and has been suffering successive delays. The previous minister, Michael Icetaeven announced the start of works for 2023… and there is still no date for this. The future building will have more than 25,000 square meters and, although it is state-owned, it will be managed by the Generalitat of Catalonia.

The Barcelona Public Library will be part of a network made up of 53 state-owned library centers. The building will be located on Marquès de l’Argentera Avenue in Barcelona, ​​on a plot adjacent to the Francia Station, and “responds to a contemporary library model,” according to the ministry. In it “the library functions themselves will come together with the services expected from an important cultural institution for the city and the interests of its potential public.”

The execution period of the works is sixty months, including the construction of the building and its adaptation as a library. The press release released by Culture did not specify when the work will begin. The announced investment will be distributed in six annuities between 2025 and 2030 as follows: 3.4 million euros in 2025, 11.8 million in 2026, 16.3 million in 2027, 23.1 million in 2028, 23.2 million in 2029 and 4.6 million in 2030. The contract will be awarded through an open procedure with a advance processing of the expense.

The Ministry of Culture is the owner of the property and responsible for investments in the building and its equipment. The Generalitat of Catalonia will be the manager of the library and Barcelona City Council is the transferor of the land and responsible for guaranteeing the urban planning legality of the infrastructure.









At the beginning of the year, Minister Urtasun inaugurated the State Public Library in Córdoba, the construction of which was also carried out by the State and the management of the building was subsequently transferred to the Junta de Andalucía. This library involved an investment of more than 20 million euros, when the initial budgets were around 9 million.