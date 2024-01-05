The head of the US Administration's Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, said on January 5 that the US government could face a partial shutdown in January because the White House and Congress still have not agreed on the level of spending for the current year.

“I'm usually optimistic. However, don’t write me down as an optimist this morning,” she said during a press seminar at the newspaper’s site Christian Science Monitor.

The prospect of agreeing on spending before the January 20 deadline is “scary,” Young said. Also, according to her, a number of conservative Republicans want to bring the situation to a shutdown – a partial cessation of the work of the federal government.

Earlier, on January 3, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States was approaching a shutdown.

In November, the White House administration and Congress could not agree on the adoption of a full budget, and legislators adopted a compromise on the eve of the end of government funding. The bill was sponsored by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana). He drafted his own budget proposal, which omits aid to Israel and Ukraine, in order to avoid a shutdown (suspension of the US federal government) on November 17.

According to the law, funding will be distributed to a number of government departments and programs by January 19, and to others by February 2.