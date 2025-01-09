The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, sees the accusation by the national spokesperson of the PP, Borja Sémper, of government interference in the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to grant the precautionary measure to the footballers of the Barcelona Football Club Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor.

«Starting to evaluate the decisions of the sporting establishments, fortunately, There are institutional mechanisms to resolve these types of conflicts, and, frankly, trying to politicize this, as the PP does, I find it ridiculous, to be honest,” he said in an interview this Thursday on Rac 1.

Urtasun has requested “respect” for the decisions of the sporting establishments after Sémper has expressed in ‘X’ that the Government’s decision goes against the rules and criteria of the Federation and the League, in addition to being a favorable treatment for a club and adulterating the competition.

This Wednesday, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) approved the urgent precautionary measure requested by FC Barcelona and the Barcelona players. Dani Olmo and Pau Victora measure of “provisional nature until the appeal presented by the club and the aforementioned footballers is definitively resolved.”









This was indicated by the CSD itself in a press release, regarding its decision that “suspends the Agreement of the Monitoring Commission of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement, dated January 4, 2025, and the cancellation of sports licenses of the aforementioned players. Likewise, the organization chaired by José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes clarified in its note that “it maintains the validity of such licenses.” until this appeal is definitively resolved». Not in vain, the CSD highlighted having “analyzed the appeal, 52 pages long, and the more than 60 documents that accompany it.”

In this sense, the CSD said that the arguments of Barça and Olmo and Víctor themselves “point out that the Monitoring Commission is exclusively assigned the functions of interpreting the application of the clauses of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement, “monitor compliance with the agreement and promote any other activities that tend to make the Agreement more effective.” «They question, therefore, whether the Monitoring Commission has powers to grant or not grant the prior visa or the definitive license of professional soccer players, appreciating indications of nullity of full right in the Agreement of the Monitoring Commission of the Agreement of “RFEF-LaLiga Coordination,” indicated the CSD.