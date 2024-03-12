Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Rene Rother have announced that Children of the Sun will be released for PC via Steam on April 9th.

Devolver Digital also released a release date trailer which you can see below.

In the footage, we can see short gameplay scenes which allow you to understand the foundations of the gameplay. Children of the Sun puts us in the shoes of a girl who wants to eliminate all the members of a cult. To do this we have a single projectile a sniper rifle.

We will have to wander around an area, figure out where all the enemies are and then decide on the attack path. Our single bullet it can be fired again after it hits an enemy, so we can travel around the level by “zigzagging” between our objectives. The aim is to be able to eliminate them all, but then we must also hunt for the score, optimizing our path.