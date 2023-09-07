Rally | Fierce weather conditions bring added excitement to the World Cup rally in Greece – “Does it make any sense?”

Kalle Rovanperä is seeking compensation after the suspension of the Finnish World Rally Championship.

The extremes the weather conditions have been tormenting Lamía, the center of the Greek World Rally Championship, recently.

As recently as last week, preliminary tests for the race had to be canceled due to the risk of forest fires, while this week Daniel storm has brought heavy rain to the area. Due to the heavy rains, the special tests are muddy and extremely slippery.

Although sunshine has been promised for the rest of the week in Central Greece, there may be surprises.

“It already looked quite interesting in the sheet music. Some parts were just that and that. You can get through them with a racing car, but does it make sense and is it safe?” Leading the World Series Kalle Rovanperä thought under the race.

“For example, will the rescue personnel get there if something happens. That is the most important question in my opinion. Of course, the roads dry out quickly if the rain stops. I hope you don’t have to drive in absolutely absurd conditions.”

Rain can also bring help to Rovanpera, who lead the World Series by 25 points. Being the first car on the route, Rovanperä hardly suffers from plowing loose gravel.

“Now it may be that the starting point is not so bad. After the suspension of Rally Finland, the tactics are quite clear. We have to have a solid race, and it wouldn’t hurt if the World Championship lead grew a little. I have to mirror my speed to my worst opponents”, stated the Finnish driver.

Also Hyundai’s Esapekka Lapland the coming days are exciting.

“Probably the most sensible tactic is to start with a confession. It’s hardly worth pushing to the limit. I don’t think all the places will dry out. It only needs one muddy spot and it will swing right away. There is definitely a lot of guesswork,” Lappi stated.

“Of course, the conditions are exciting and nerve-wracking when you don’t know what’s coming.”

The Greek World Cup Rally started on Thursday evening with a public special stage in the center of the capital Athens on asphalt.

The fastest pace was held by Rovanperä, who defeated Lapland by 0.3 seconds.