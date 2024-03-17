The Italian government is continuing to work to convince a new car manufacturer to invest in production in our country. Word of Adolfo Ursusthe Minister of Business and Made in Italy, who on the sidelines of the G7 reiterated once again what now seems to be a clear position taken by the majority in the automotive field.

Urso and car production in Italy

“In Italy we have the largest delta between production and registration of motor vehicles: it is a gap of 30-35% – Urso's words reported by Ansa – We agreed with Anfia that to keep the automotive industry competitive we need to satisfy at least a market 1 million and 300 thousand vehicles“. An ambitious target that must be accompanied by internal automotive production of a certain caliber.

Hunting for new builders

And so the government's desire to attract new producers from abroad comes back into play. “We are missing something because Italy is the only manufacturing country in Europe to have just one car manufacturer – concluded Urso – One more entity in this strategic plan would be enough for us. This is why we have been working with one for a year already task force to bring at least one other car manufacturer to Italy. This concerns Asian but also Western producers.”