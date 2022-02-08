This Monday, February 8, León and Cruz Azul closed matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, during their visit to the Nou Camp, the team from La Noria defeated the Panzas Verdes by the minimum difference 0-1 thanks to the annotation of one of the reinforcements that arrived this contest, Uriel Antuna.
The author of the annotation acknowledged that the level he is currently showing is not the same as he showed in the Sacred Flock, where, in addition, he was left to duty, taking into account that as a cement worker he has been marking two dates.
At the end of the game, the player was interviewed by the microphones of Fox Sports and was questioned about his current level.
“I am happy, happy to be here. And I had always been fighting to be at my highest level and although things had not been going well for me, I have always been fighting to the maximum to be at that level that maybe I was duty in my previous team,” he confessed.
“I’ve always been working to be at my highest level, although it’s true that sometimes things don’t work out, but you always have to be working so that you’re ready when the opportunity arises,” he added.
The sky-blue footballer declared that he is satisfied with the victory against La Fiera, but that they were not confident despite having good results.
“They are a difficult rival, complicated and even more so on their field, we know how they play, but we continue to maintain that line, winning this game we are up and happy with the three points, with which the team will be confident, but not confident, always maintaining the football that we have been showing”
– Uriel Antuna.
