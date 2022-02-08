Beyond 2020, NVIDIA announced that they would be buying Arm Holdings, a major processor manufacturer, for $40 billion. Said acquisition would take approximately 18 months to materialize, due to all the procedures and regulations that it would have to go through. However, today it was announced that the agreement between the two companies could not be carried out due to antitrust regulations.

Through a statement, NVIDIA announced that they could not finalize the purchase of Arm due to the previously mentioned regulations, for which the company’s million dollar offer has been completely withdrawn. In said statement it is mentioned that both companies did everything possible so that the agreement could be finalized without any problem, but unfortunately they did not succeed. Now, Arm is ready to take another public offer.

Despite the above, NVIDIA will continue to maintain a close relationship with Arm, specifically, working on technology that “will help them define the future.” In the own words of Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA:

“Arm has a bright future and we will continue to support them as a proud licensee for decades to come. Arm is at the center of the important dynamics of computing. Although we will not be a company, we will partner closely with Arm.”

It remains to be seen whether the agreement between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft could also face certain complications now that the government of the USA is keeping a close eye on that transaction.

Editor’s note: It is certainly noteworthy that the deal between Arm and NVIDIA fell through, and now all eyes are on Activision and Microsoft. I honestly don’t think anything is going to happen, but it shouldn’t surprise you that this deal could take longer than we thought.

Via: EANDT