The president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has had a virtual confrontation with Borja Sémper, spokesperson for the Popular Party, on the occasion of the precautionary measure granted to Dani Olmo. Sémper, in a post, accused the Government of giving “favorable treatment to a club” and of “adulterating the competition.”

Uribes has taken advantage, two days later of Sémper’s appeal, to throw a dart at the PP against the background of the tension between the Executive and the new president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, on whom a sentence for prevarication of seven years to hold public office. Louzán is waiting for the Supreme Court to rule next February on his appeal.

“You are scandalized by a precautionary measure (temporary by definition), which protects an excellent player of the Spanish team, and you are not moved by the election of the new president of the Federation sentenced to seven years of disqualification,” wrote the former Minister of Culture and Sports, who completed his response by saying: «Is it because he is from the PP?».

The Government, through the CSD, granted this Wednesday the provisional precautionary to FC Barcelona for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor until the final resolution, within a maximum period of three months.









For his part, Sémper has assured that the reason for the “general rejection that you have caused”, in response to Uribes, is not because of any player, nor because of the national team. «It is the arbitrariness, lack of rigor and inequality that it provokes and the explanations are so empty,” stated the popular spokesperson.