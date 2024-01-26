Ana Paula Consorte decided to speak out about her alleged marriage to Paolo Guerrero. A few hours ago, the musician Javier Lobaton He assured that the Peruvian soccer player and his partner were married in a private ceremony. Given this, the son of 'Doña Peta' came out to deny this news in conversation with Rodrigo González. The mother of her children did the same, who was upset by what happened. Next, in this note, we tell you What the former Brazilian model said.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about the rumor that she married Paolo Guerrero?

Ana Paula Consorte She used her social networks to speak out about her supposed secret marriage with Paolo Guerrero. In this regard, the Brazilian was upset and uncomfortable with the spread of these types of rumors.

“I'm single and so is Paolo. Nobody got married here”, the former dancer initially noted. Likewise, Consorte made a request: “Stop spreading lies.”

Ana Paula Consorte shares a statement after rumors of an alleged marriage spread. Photo: Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

What did Paolo Guerrero say about his supposed wedding with Ana Paula Consorte?

This Friday, January 26, the footballer Paolo Guerrerohe wrote to the TV hostRodrigo Gonzalezto communicate that he had not contractedmarriagewith Ana Paula Consorte.

Along these lines, the popular 'Peluchín' said that the 'Predator' was upset by what he said Javier Lobatón. And this musician confirmed that Warrior He got married in December 2023 and only Mrs. Peta was present.

“Paolo thanks me for denying it and says not to believe anything at all”said Rodrigo González.

