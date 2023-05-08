A vibrant duel until the end, which was defined in extra innings, Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind and beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 to win the series played at Petco Park.

Actions

Just in the first inning, Padres opened the score. Manny Machado stoked a double with which Fernando Tatis Jr He arrived at the rubber to ring the pool.

After, Xander Bogaerts hit him one more double Julio Urías, with whom Manny Machado reached the rubber for 2-0.

For the sixth high, the Dodgers broke the zero against Joe Musgrove’s streamer. First Freddie Freeman hit a fly ball where Juan Soto missed and reached second, then Will Smith with a double sent Freeman to the plate for the Dodgers’ first run.

Already in the lower ninth, Mookie Betts came through and put the ball over the fence with a solo home run between the left and central meadow and with them he put the score 2-2.

Already in extra innings, Michael Busch hit a single to the left with which Freddie Freeman scored.

then came James Outman homered to right and took Busch ahead, making it 5-2.

pitching

Joe Musgrove pitched for five innings and had one run, three hits, five strikeouts and three walks.

Musgrove was seconded by Tim Hill, Steven Wilson, Nick Martinez, Josh Hader and Brent Honeywell who was defeated.

Urías pitched for five innings and two-thirds, they scored two runs, eight hits, one base and three chocolates.

The relay came Yency Almonte, Victor Gonzalez, Caleb Furguson, (who was the winner) and Evan Phillips (save).

Both starters went without a decision.