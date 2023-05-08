The best performances of Millonarios in the 312 classic were in defense, in which Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas had a remarkable night to help his team return to the lead and ensure their qualification to the semifinal home runs of the League.

This was the individual balance of the Millonarios players in the victory this Sunday, in El Campín, with more than 32,000 spectators in the stands:

Alvaro Montero: questioned in the last game, against Envigado, this time it was very important to avoid Santa Fe’s draw. 7.

Elvis Perlaza: with some doubts in the brand, he had the support of the centrals to avoid problems. 5.

Andrés Llinás: correct match for the Bogotá central defender, increasingly consolidated. 7.

Juan Pablo Vargas: the bastion of the defense of Millionaires. He had to push himself to avoid a tie, especially after Santa Fe played with two forwards. 8.

Statistical balance of the performance of Juan Pablo Vargas in the classic. See also The memes do not forgive PSG after falling against Real Madrid

Jorge Arias: They committed the penalty with which Millonarios won. It comes out little and it’s normal. 6.

Daniel Giraldo: his mark has dropped and Santa Fe took advantage of that, which made him work and run a lot. He only played for a while. 5.

Larry Vásquez: made a great physical effort to complete the 90 minutes. He ran all the time and he struggled a lot. 7

Daniel Cataño: was saved from expulsion in a play that was double yellow. However, his talent is always worth it. 6.

ERA 🟨+ 🟨y expulsion for Daniel Cataño de Millonarios, he hit Marlon Torres with his hand in the face while he was already reprimanded. The blow was even stronger than that of Roa to Arias. Roldán did not apply the corresponding punishment #LALIGAxWIN pic.twitter.com/rKLZYCQurx — The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) May 8, 2023

Mackalister Silva: He lost many duels with the Santa Fe flyers and did not have the brilliance of other nights. 5.

Beckham Castro: He started happy and generated one of the first options, which Leonardo Castro did not take advantage of. He was fading. 6.

Leonardo Castro: the goal was the prize for his fight throughout the match. One more failed. 7.

The changes of Millionaires

Steve Vega: entered for Giraldo (1 ST). He looks more and more like the player who shone before his knee injury. 6

Fernando Uribe: entered for Castro (22 ST). This time he was fighting with the ball and with the net. He lost two clear options. Unrated.

Juan Carlos Pereira: replaced Beckham Castro to adjust the marks. Unrated.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

