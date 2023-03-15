Urban Planning | Espoo received dozens of proposals for the future center of Leppävaara

In the design competition, for example, a park or market on top of the deck is proposed for the track.

To the competition A total of 56 proposals have been submitted for the design of the Leppävaara center in Espoo.

With a two-phase idea competition, the city of Espoo is applying for a new look, especially for the area north of the railway line and Turuntie. One goal is to connect the south and north sides of the traffic routes more clearly than at present and to create a more pleasant city than at present.

The city organizes the competition together with the Finnish Association of Architects (Safa).

In the plans high towers, squares and various green areas are painted on the north side of the track.

Some proposals also want to use space from the tracks. A deck would be built over the station, on which, for example, an event market would be placed in one proposal and a park in the other.

All proposals from the first stage of the competition are on display in the competition on the website. You can also comment on suggestions. The comments are also delivered to the competition jury to read.

The jury chooses the three to five proposals they consider to be the best. Those chosen will continue to be developed into a feasible plan.

Final the winner will survive the beginning of 2024.

After that, the city of Espoo starts making a new site plan for the area based on the winning or winning proposals and grants planning reservations for the area.

At this rate, construction could start in 2026 or 2027.