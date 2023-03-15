Kimberly’s pregnancy was the big bomb of “At the bottom there is room” 10 recently. As shown in chapter 176, Dalila’s daughter went to look for Alessia and Jimmy at Francesca’s restaurant with a positive test in hand, but she clarified that she did not want to return to her ex, she just wanted him to take responsibility for the baby. on the way. Although the son of “Charito” denied that he is her father, the situation left Macarena’s niece very affected, who only managed to say that she would think the matter over.

” title=” Kimberly would expect Jimmy’s child, so Alessia could become a stepmother in "At the bottom there is room". Photo: composition LR/América TV ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Kimberly would expect Jimmy’s child, so Alessia could become a stepmother in “There’s Room at the Bottom”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Alessia breaks her relationship with Jimmy

With the preview of episode 177 of “In the background there is room” just published, now we know what will happen to the young couple. Specifically, Alessia goes to the Gonzales house and, teary-eyed, tells Jimmy that she can’t leave Kimberly alone. But the boy tells her that he wants to be with her.

“We no longer exist, Jimmy. Ours ends here.” you hear him say to the daughter of Diego Montalbánwho in the following shot is seen crying in her room over the dramatic breakup.

Will this be the end of the romance that fought so hard to exist? For now, it seems so; however, it could soon be reborn.

In case you missed it, there is a scene in the final stretch of “AFHS” chapter 176 in which we see that Eva, Dalila and Kimberly meet in a bar and everything indicates that they have a plan. Diana Quijano’s character poses as a receptionist at the clinic that supposedly certified the young woman’s pregnancy. With this, we can slip that the three women are up to something against the Gonzales and that the pregnancy would be a lie.

SEE “At the bottom there is room” 10, chapter 177 FREE ONLINE

Episode 177 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 will arrive LIVE on América TV. If you want to tune in to the series ONLINE and totally FREE, you have at your disposal the official website of América TVGO, where you can also find the complete episodes of the previous seasons.