UPI | MTV: Mika Aaltola’s comments about Turkey and NATO will be considered by the advisory board of the Foreign Policy Institute

“It is not intended that the institute’s management and researchers try to influence Finland’s foreign policy”.

Foreign policy institute UPI’s advisory board will consider the director of the institute in its next meeting Mika Aaltolan tweets about the separation of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships. Tells about it MTVdeputy chairman of the advisory board, MP Saara-Sofia Sirén (cook).

“The mission of the Foreign Policy Institute is to produce researched information for decision-makers. It is not intended that the institute’s management and researchers themselves try to influence Finland’s foreign policy,” Sirén stated to MTV Uutis.

Aaltola, who recently visited Turkey tweeted, that Finland should communicate its ability to separate Finnish and Swedish applications. He also opened up about his thoughts Ilta-Sanom.

Aaltolan along with him and the researcher who was on the trip Henri Vanhanen had discussions based on which Finland is seen in Turkey as eligible for NATO, but Sweden is not considered to fulfill all demands.

According to Sirén, the timing of the trip to Turkey is particularly sensitive because Finland’s NATO membership is at a critical stage. The discussion about Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership is closely followed in other countries, he points out.

UPI according to Sirén, work is important and supports decision-making.

“At the same time, it must be remembered that the Finnish constitution defines that the president of the republic leads foreign policy in cooperation with the government. The Foreign Policy Institute works under the parliament,” Sirén reminded.

UPI’s advisory board’s task is to monitor the institute’s operations, keep in touch with reference groups and monitor the social impact of the institute’s operations.