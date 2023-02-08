A firefighter observes how a front of the fire has devastated a piece of land in La Araucaria / REUTERS

The number says it all. Chile has deployed no less than 122 planes to fight the fires that are raging in the country. Never before had it used so many air forces. Not even in 2017, when a wave of fire similar to the current one burned almost half a million hectares. Then 11 fatalities were counted. Now ascend