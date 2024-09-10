By Carlo Platella

With the curtain falling on Monza, Formula 1 leaves Europe, but updates will not stop arriving until the end of the year. It couldn’t be otherwise with technical regulations that will remain almost unchanged in 2025, making the next cars direct descendants of the current ones. With 8 Grands Prix still to be held We are still waiting for news from all the teamsincluding those who have been most active on the development front in recent weeks.

What’s new on your return

With the resumption of the championship, McLaren and Ferrari have earned the spotlight, and not only for their victories at Zandvoort and Monza. In Holland The Woking team has introduced its second major package of the season after the one in Miami, with the modifications concentrated in the floor area and in the cooling ducts of the front brakes, also useful for the thermal management of the tires. In Italy instead it was the turn of the home team, with the Reds equipped with new bodywork and floor to reduce the sensitivity to bouncing.

Ferrari and McLaren don’t stop there, however, with their respective Team Principals having announced the arrival of other new featureslike Red Bull and Mercedes. The Woking and Maranello teams are also looking with optimism to the super-fast tracks of Baku and Las Vegas, being able to count on dedicated low-downforce rear wings already used at Spa and Monza, unlike their competitors.

As for the second half of the line-up, in the last two events we can point out a new fund for Racing Bulls and a new front wing at home Haas. He also tries Sauber with a renewed fund, while Williams the first real big seasonal package is in the car. Here is a summary of all the developments introduced since the beginning of the year.

NB: Bottom upgrades may also include flow conveyors and diffuser.

*: local adaptations to the type of track

RED BULL

Jeddah: rear wing*, beam wing*, bonnet vents*

Melbourne: /

Suzuka: additional air intakes, body, floor, front brake ducts*

Shanghai: /

Miami: bottom (removal of a support).

Imola: front wing, nose, bottom, rear wheel aerodynamics, rear brake ducts*.

Monte Carlo: rear wing*, beam wing*, front brake ducts*, increased steering angle*.

Montreal: Rear wing flap, front brake ducts.

Barcelona: bodywork and air intakes, floor, beam wing, rear wing endplate.

Austria: /

Silverstone: bottom.

Budapest: front wing, front brake ducts, bodywork and air intakes*, halo aerodynamics*.

Spa: /

Zandvoort: mirrors, halo flaps, bonnet* (for Monza).

Monza: front wing flap*, rear wing flap*.

FERRARI

Jeddah: rear wing*, beam wing*

Melbourne: Rear wing pylon flaps.

Suzuka: rear wing*, beam wing*, rear suspension arm fairing.

Shanghai: /

Miami: /

Imola: bottom, bodywork, rear wing, front wing flap, rear suspension arms fairing.

Monte Carlo: rear wing*, beam wing*.

Montreal: /

Barcelona: floor, bodywork, halo aerodynamics, rear wing*, beam wing*.

Austria: /

Silverstone: /

Budapest: bottom (anti-bouncing modification).

Spa: front wing flap*, beam wing*, rear wing*.

Zandvoort: /

Monza: floor, bodywork, front wing flap*, rear wing*, beam wing*.

McLAREN

Jeddah: rear wing*, beam wing*

Melbourne: /

Suzuka: front brake ducts*.

Shanghai: /

Miami: floor, bodywork, front wing, front brake ducts, front wishbone fairing.

Imola: rear wing*, beam wing*.

Monte Carlo: rear wing*, beam wing*.

Montreal: /

Barcelona: /

Austria: front wing, front suspension arm fairings.

Silverstone: bonnet*, rear wing*, beam wing*.

Budapest: /

Spa: rear wing*, beam wing*, rear wheel group flaps*.

Zandvoort: floor, front brake calipers, front and rear wishbone covers, rear wing*, beam wing*.

Monza: front wing flaps*, bonnet*, front brake ducts*.

MERCEDES

Jeddah: Rear wheel deflectors.

Melbourne: /

Suzuka: /

Shanghai: halo aerodynamics.

Miami: bottom, front suspension arms fairing, front wing flap*.

Imola: floor, rear wing endplate*, beam wing*, front brake ducts*.

Monte Carlo: front wing, bottom, rear wing*.

Montreal: front arm fairings, front brake ducts*.

Barcelona: /

Austria: beam wing.

Silverstone: Rear wheel arch trims, front brake ducts*, front wing trims*, rear wing trims*.

Budapest: Rear wheel hub flaps.

Spa: bottom, halo flap, front wing flap*, beam wing*.

Zandvoort: /

Monza: rear wing flap*.

ASTON MARTIN

Jeddah: front brake ducts, rear wing*

Melbourne: front wing flaps.

Suzuka: bottom.

Shanghai: /

Miami: bonnet*, front wing flap*, rear wing flap*, beam wing*, cabin cooling*.

Imola: front wing, nose, bottom, bonnet, fairing, rear suspension arms.

Monte Carlo: beam wing*, rear wing*.

Montreal: beam wing.

Barcelona: front suspension arm fairings, front brake ducts, rear wheel hub flaps.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing, rear wheel aerodynamics.

Budapest: floor, beam wing, halo aerodynamics, front wing flap*.

Spa: /

Zandvoort: /

Monza: front wing flap*, rear wing*, beam wing*.

RACING BULLS

Jeddah: body, rear wing*, front wing flap*

Melbourne: Rear Wing

Suzuka: bottom.

Shanghai: connection between headrest and passenger compartment.

Miami: bottom.

Imola: /

Monte Carlo: front wishbone fairings, rear wing*, beam wing*, front brake ducts*

Montreal: rear wing, front wing flap*.

Barcelona: bodywork and air intakes, floor, rear wing, beam wing*.

Austria: Rear wheel hub flaps.

Silverstone: halo aerodynamics.

Budapest: rear wheel group flaps, front brake ducts*.

Spa: rear wing*, beam wing*, rear wheel group flaps*.

Zandvoort: rear brake ducts, rear wheel hub flaps.

Monza: floor, halo flap, front wing flap*, rear wing*, beam wing*, mirrors*.

HAAS

Jeddah: /

Melbourne: /

Suzuka: /

Shanghai: bottom, bonnet vent, mirrors, rear wheel cluster aerodynamics.

Miami: bottom.

Imola: front wing, rear suspension arms fairing.

Monte Carlo: front brake ducts*, rear wing*, beam wing*, increased steering angle*.

Montreal: front wing flap*.

Barcelona: Rear impact structure flap.

Austria: /

Silverstone: bodywork and air intakes, floor, mirrors, rear wheel aerodynamics.

Budapest: bonnet*.

Spa: rear wing*, beam wing*.

Zandvoort: front wing, nose, front wishbone fairings, front deflectors.

Monza: front wishbone fairings, front wing flap*.

ALPINE

Jeddah: /

Melbourne: beam wing

Suzuka: front wing, front brake ducts, beam wing.

Shanghai: bottom.

Miami: /

Imola: bottom (addition of tie rod).

Monte Carlo: halo flap, front wing flap*, rear wing*, beam wing*, increased steering angle*.

Montreal: /

Barcelona: /

Austria: /

Silverstone: /

Budapest: rear brake ducts*.

Spa: mirrors, front wing flaps*, bonnet*, rear wing*, beam wing*, rear brake ducts*.

Zandvoort: front wishbone fairings, rear wheel arch trims.

Monza: front wing flap*.

WILLIAMS

Jeddah: beam wing*, front brake ducts*

Melbourne: Rear brake ducts, rear wheel arch trims.

Suzuka: front wing, rear wing flap*, beam wing*.

Shanghai: halo aerodynamics.

Miami: front wing flap.

Imola: lightened bottom.

Monte Carlo: front brake ducts*, rear wing*, beam wing*.

Montreal: reduced steering angle, rear pull rod (lightened and increased number of adjustments).

Barcelona: /

Austria: /

Silverstone: /

Budapest: bonnet*.

Spa: /

Zandvoort: bodywork and air intakes, floor, roll hoop (lightening),

Monza: front wing flap*, front wing endplate*, rear wing flap*.

SAUBER

Jeddah: /

Melbourne: front wing flaps and endplates.

Suzuka: bottom.

Shanghai: /

Miami: front wing flap*, rear wing flap*.

Imola: bottom.

Monte Carlo: front wishbone fairings, front brake ducts*, beam wing*, rear wing*.

Montreal: rear wing*, beam wing*.

Barcelona: rear wing, front brake ducts.

Austria: beam wing.

Silverstone: bottom.

Budapest: bodywork and air intakes, floor, rear brake ducts, rear wishbone fairings, mirrors, halo flaps, rear wheel cluster aerodynamics, headrest-cockpit connection.

Spa: floor, mirrors, beam wing*, rear wing flap*, front wing flap*.

Zandvoort: /

Monza: bottom, rear wing*, front wing flap*