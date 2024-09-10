A tragic accident occurred in Montegrotto Terme a few hours ago. After 9 pm in fact, a BMW he turned around, not noticing the arrival of a motorcyclist. The latter was involved in a collision that sent him flying for several meters, leaving him no escape.

Here’s what happened.

Montegrotto Terme: BMW hits a motorcyclist while making a U-turn

A few hours ago an incident occurred fatal accident near Montegrotto Terme. At the centre of the scene a BMW driven by a 36-year-old Albanian man living in Vicenza. The man was driving the car along the State Road 16 when, at a certain point, he decided to stop and make inversion.

Rescue

During this risky maneuver he did not notice the arrival of a motorbike on which was a 53 year old man originally from Cagliari. Obviously the crash was devastating, so much so that the rider fell from the motorbike after a jump of several metres.

The flight was disastrous and when a few minutes later the rescuers arrived on the scene there was nothing more to be done for the motorcyclist. There were no repercussions, however, for the driver of the car, who did not suffer any damage as a result of the collision.

The dynamics of the accident

The clash It was tragic and unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the motorcyclist. The rescuers did everything they could to save the man, but he passed away instantly as a result of the fall on the asphalt. It’s hard to say what happened, but perhaps the driver of the BMW made a risky maneuvernot noticing the motorbike’s arrival and unable to brake in time.

In any case, it will be up to the police to establish what happened, in order to indicate what really happened on that stretch of road. Obviously, the road involved in the accident was closed and vehicles in transit had to access secondary roads in order to give the workers time to resolve the situation. We await further investigation.