Yamaha’s R125 gets an update in an effort to warm up young riders to the ‘R’ story that, with the arrival of the R7 and possibly an R9 in the future (if we are to believe the rumours), is once again gaining importance in the mark with the tuning forks.

It is therefore no coincidence that the appearance of the new R125 is closer to that of the R7, with a central LED headlight in the air scoop. All in all, the whole fairing got a bit of a ‘racier’ look, which will look great on the Yamaha KicXstart R125 Cup machines that we will be following closely in 2023 as we prepare for new, young racing power.

It is nice that the R125 now also gets a 5 “TFT dashboard, with which the Japanese brands are now catching up with often Chinese brands in terms of dashboard technology. That dashboard gets two background themes, namely Street and Circuit. In addition, the Circuit theme even includes a lap timer. And there is also a programmable switch lamp. Almost real.

In addition, the youngsters can also connect their smartphones, so that you know when Valentino Rossi calls or texts you to say that you have been accepted into the VR46 Academy or something similar. Or you can also program the number of your local Yamaha farmer into the system so that you can call him immediately in case of irregularities. Or if you’re under your R125 in the canal trying to break your lap record in the local ring road race.

To prevent that, the R125 is actually equipped with traction control in addition to ABS. Yes. And that can be switched off for those who still want to try whether a highsider on a 125 is possible. Optionally, there is even a quickshifter available. While we have to grin a bit at that, we would almost forget that the previous model also had a real KYB 41mm UPSD fork.

And as icing on the cake, the R125 is not on some unknown brand of tires that were three euros cheaper to purchase, no, real Michelin Pilot Street tires ensure that it is good in terms of grip and steering.

As far as we are concerned, the Yamaha R125 is already the press presentation that we are most looking forward to. And we really mean that, just like Yamaha means it hard with the R125…