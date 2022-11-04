The painter Maneto hired a beautiful model. As soon as the shapely young woman entered her studio, the artist made her the object of unartistic manipulations. “Excuse me, pretty,” she told her. Some painters paint what they feel. I like to feel what I paint.” (Unfortunate! Then why don’t you paint a still life with fruit and then eat it? You’re a bastard, I mean no offense).

Dulciflor, a romantic girl, loved young Follante. She took a daisy, and after cutting its petals one by one, she jubilantly told her mother: “She loves me, mommy!” She replied sullenly, the lady: “Now ask him what he wants from you.”

The accolade that López Obrador gave Ricardo Mejía Berdeja in his morning appearance leaves no room for doubt: the current deputy secretary of Security will be Morena’s candidate for governor of Coahuila in next year’s election. The one favored by the presidential finger is practically unknown in the northern entity. Absent from the state for almost twenty years, he settled in Guerrero – more than once he has declared himself to be from Guerrero – and there he carried out his political activity.

If he now returns to Coahuila, it is by the pure will of AMLO, who sees in him an obsequious servant who, in the event of occupying the position of governor, would make all the resources of the state available to the leader of the 4T in order to strengthen his maxim. He is already seeing an abundance of cash to carry out Berdeja’s candidacy. Everywhere you can see billboards with the image of the morenista, propaganda not only out of time, but also clearly out of the law. But it is already known that the law is a dead letter for the President who swore to comply with it and for those who make up his obedient court. In my opinion, I say it bluntly, it would be a tragedy if Berdeja came to govern Coahuila.

We Coahuilenses would not have a governor: we would have, as in the worst times of PRI domination, a viceroy completely subject to the mandates of the central power. Coahuila would become the property of López Obrador. If AMLO’s candidate comes to power, and he takes care of the state in the same way that he has taken care of the country’s security, a dark future awaits my native solar. Of course I will not give my vote to Mejía Berdeja, in the same way that I do not carry the guilt of having voted for López Obrador on my conscience. I am sincerely convinced that a Morena government would be as damaging to Coahuila as it has been to Mexico. We have already seen the kind of people with whom AMLO’s favorite has been related. I am sure that what has been achieved in the state in terms of security and the fight against organized crime would be lost under the regime of someone who arouses so many suspicions. I want a community for my children and grandchildren where they can live in order and tranquility. I honestly think that this cannot be expected from Mejía Berdeja.

I repeat: I will not give you my vote. If I voted for him, I would be voting against Coahuila. To something else. López Obrador’s statements against Sergio Sarmiento and Juan Villoro were not the reasoned and reasonable argumentation of a ruler who replies to his critics: they were a string of canteen insults that were misheard on the lips of the President of a great country such as our. By acting in this way, López Obrador not only did not show political height: he also did not show moral elevation. To offend two journalists in this way is to intimidate the others who criticize him, who wonder when their turn will come. That is not the practice of a president: it is a dictator’s tactic. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The good people of Ábrego say that the purple house of Potrero is full of ghosts.

I have never seen them. I see many ghosts of the living, yes, in the streets of the city, but in the old house of the hacienda I see no other ghost than the one that the mirror shows me when I approach it.

Those who have lived here say that the ghost of Lucita de la Peña appears, who died on the eve of her wedding with a French soldier named Chapdelaine. They say that at night she wanders the shadow of Don Antón Calino, miser without family. He used to cover his bed with gold coins and then lay down on them. He died with a rat in his mouth, the legend tells.

Ghosts don’t appear to me.

Maybe they are afraid of me.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“. More than a billion pesos left Formula One.”.

He suggested in a firm voice

a kind of little brain:

“To double the income

do Formula Two.”