Juana Martinez Cartagena Friday, March 8, 2024, 17:54











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The paellas of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena bring together thousands of students for another year to celebrate San José. Pablonez, Alex Tolino, Antonio Lopz, Gidi, Jeatz and John Breaker were the DJs in charge of livening up the atmosphere this Friday from twelve noon…