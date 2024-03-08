Bitter Earth: previews (plot and cast) of today's episode, March 8th
This evening, Friday 8 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Terra amara, the drama broadcast during the week with great public success, will be broadcast. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Thursday (and/or Friday) starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let's see the previews and the plot of tonight's episodes.
Previews: plot
Zuleyha, regretting having postponed the wedding, suggests to Hakan that they go on a cruise to Europe and be married by the ship's captain. On this occasion, Hakan would like to reveal the truth about her identity to Zuleyha but, by order of his boss Gungor, he will have to wait a few more days. However, his secret could come to light sooner than expected due to an article in a newspaper found by Lutfiye in Fikret's house.
Luftiye finds a newspaper that Fikret brought with him from Lebanon in which an article denounces Mehmet's true identity. Luftiye shows it to Zuleyha and she is shocked. Mehmet is Hakan Gumusoglu, an arms dealer who, in order to take revenge on the Yaman, would have damaged them in various ways. However, Fikret informs Zuleyha that Hakan saved his life in Beirut, a gesture incompatible with the alleged hatred. Zuleyha doesn't listen to him; she reports Hakan who is arrested and apologizes to her employees for having fallen into the trap of the man she was about to marry. Abdulkadir reproaches Vahap for spreading the rumor that Mehmet was Hakan, prompting Zuleyha to investigate. Colak also asks Vahap to account; to which he replies that he spread that rumor out of hatred towards Mehmet.
Sermin tries to convince his daughter Betul to marry Colak so she can inherit his fortune one day. Meanwhile, Zuleyha is shocked to discover Hakan's true identity, while Lutfiye tries to console her as best she can. Fikret, meanwhile, has doubts about the fact that Hakan has been guilty of so many evil actions and suspects that the man is actually collaborating with the government.
Bitter Earth: the cast
We have seen the plot of today's episode of Bitter Earth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Hilal Altınbilek: Züleyha Altun
- Uğur Güneş: Yılmaz Akkaya
- Murat Ünalmış: Demir Yaman
- Vahide Perçin: Hünkar Saraçoğlu-Yaman
- Kerem Alışık: Ali Rahmet Fekeli
- Melike İpek Yalova: Müjgan Hekimoğlu
- Furkan Palalı: Fikret Fekeli
- İbrahim Çelikkol: Hakan Gumusoglu / Mehmet Kara
- Bülent Polat: Gaffur Taşkın
- Selin Yeninci: Saniye Taşkın
- Selin Genç: Gülten Taşkın
- Aras Şenol: Çetin Ciğerci
- Serpil Tamur: Azize “Granny” Saraçoğlu
- Sibel Taşçıoğlu: Şermin Yaman
- Turgay Aydın: Sabahattin Arcan
- İlayda Çevik: Betül Arcan
- Polen Emre: Fadik
- Şahin Vural: Raşit Kaya
- Esra Dermancıoğlu: Behice Hekimoğlu
- Hülya Darcan: Lütfiye Duman
- Nazan Kesal: Sevda Çağlayan / Fatma Özden
- Hande Soral: Ümit Kahraman / Ayla Özden
- Erkan Bektaş: Abdülkadir Keskin
- Altan Gördüm: Haşmet Çolak
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm every Thursday. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Play.
