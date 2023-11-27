Home page World

Snow fell in many places over the weekend. The outlook shows that there will probably be a few more centimeters of fresh snow. The DWD warns of slippery conditions.

Munich – The winter weather has arrived in Germany. And with full force. Snow and slippery roads led to accidents with injuries on several roads nationwide at the end of the weekend (November 26th). There is currently no end to the snowfall in sight. A meteorologist recently even warned of the “coldest phase since 2010”.

Weather in Germany: Snow causes chaos – injured in slippery accidents

Snow, ice, slippery roads and mud made the roads in Germany dangerous at the weekend. Caution was advised. There were some accidents. For example, a 72-year-old driver was seriously injured in Plauen, Saxony. Due to the wintry road conditions, he left the road and overturned his car.

Five young vehicle occupants were also injured, some seriously, in a traffic accident on a snow-covered road near Schotten in Central Hesse. They crashed into a tree after leaving the road. On Autobahn 4 near Eisenach (Thuringia), a family’s car skidded and overturned. The occupants were slightly injured. The police were also on duty on the A95 due to the snowfall.

Winter has also arrived in Baden-Württemberg. There is snow in many places. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Winter chaos in Germany is not over yet: fresh snow in sight

“It can get really white above 200 or 300 meters,” said weather expert Dominik Jung in his video forecast. Combined with a “strong wind,” snow drifts are expected to occur. The weather models agree on one point: Snow will also fall in Germany on Tuesday (November 28th). However, the models disagree about the quantities, as the meteorologist explained with a look at the weather maps. The following amounts of snow are expected to occur at higher altitudes:

German weather model: Between ten and 15 centimeters of fresh snow American weather model: 20 to sometimes 30 centimeters of fresh snow European weather model: 40 to 45 centimeters of fresh snow

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Jung concluded. The European weather model repeatedly predicts large amounts of snow. “These amounts of snow are often relatively exaggerated,” he added.

“Low pressure area” over Germany: DWD warns of slippery conditions

The German Weather Service (DWD) reported that a low pressure area is responsible for the weather and is coming from Benelux over the middle of the country until Tuesday. “This will temporarily introduce mild air into the southern half, while there are already cold air masses in the north. “Over the course of Tuesday, the polar cold air will increasingly make its way to the south,” said the experts.

In the morning hours on Monday, the weather is expected to be dominated by “some heavy rainfall”. These would reach the center of Germany by midday and advance to the east during the afternoon. Over the central parts of the country, precipitation is expected to turn into snow down to low altitudes. The DWD warns of slippery roads in some areas. The snowfall limit is expected to rise to 600 to 800 meters in the west on Monday afternoon and temporarily to 800 to 1000 meters in the south.

Frost, slippery conditions, fresh snow: the weather on Tuesday will be wintry again

The DWD forecast for Tuesday is:

At night there will be persistent snowfall down to low altitudes: from the center to the east and to northeast Bavaria.

The snow line is expected to remain high in the south. There should only be significant fresh snow in high altitudes.

Shower roads are possible in the north and northeast.

There is a general risk of frost and slippery conditions. This excludes the northwest and low areas in the west and south of Germany.

In the mountains, on the North Sea and along the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea coast, the wind is said to shape the weather. There may be squalls.

It’s not just wintery in Germany. There was also an onset of winter in Italy. Cold from the north brought freezing temperatures. Austria is also partly covered in snow. (mbr)