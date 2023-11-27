EInvestigating judge at the Hanau district court has sent three men from the Netherlands between the ages of 19 and 24 into custody. This is reported by the public prosecutor’s office and the Offenbach police headquarters. The three men are said to have blown up an ATM in Hasselroth in the Main-Kinzig district. The arrest warrants were issued on suspicion of causing an explosive explosion and attempted murder.

Accordingly, the young Dutchmen are said to have blown up the ATM early on Saturday morning and stole the money from it. They then fled in a stolen car. According to police, the vehicle was discovered in Schöllkrippen soon after the crime. Investigators then located the trio in a remote hut near the Lower Franconian commune. Money was also found there, which could have been loot.

The police also used a helicopter crew to search for the ATM bombers. Information was also received from the public. The police were ultimately able to arrest the trio, it was said.

According to information, the explosion in Hasselroth caused five-figure damage.