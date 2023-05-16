The real jewels are always hidden. Garages, barns and warehouses often hide curious models, unique vehicles, classics and even models with great features. An incredible 230 units of rare and spectacular cars have recently been discovered in an abandoned church in the Netherlands.

The collection was started by a man named ad palmen more than 40 years ago. Palmen began his collection with a yellow Lancia B20, and expanded it with more than 200 cars of all kinds, including models such as a Ferrari 365, an Alfa Romeo Spider and classic Rolls-Royce models.

Palmen kept his incredible collection in an old church and two department stores in the Netherlands, starting each car regularly to prevent the engines from breaking down. Of course, over the years, Palmen rarely showed the collection to anyone, so very few people knew of its existence.

Palmen was solely responsible for the maintenance of the cars, so much so that he even lived in one of the warehouses, sharing space with his vehicles. However, due to his delicate state of health, Palmen has decided to sell it individually (that is, model by model) and will do so through Classic Car Auctions.

According to this auction company, Palmen especially liked Italian cars, such as Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Maserati and Ferrari, which have the largest number of representatives, although the collection includes cars from all over the world, such as Jaguar cars, British Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce and American classics from Chevrolet, Cadillac and Ford.

The auction, which starts on Friday, May 19 and closes on June 7, can be bid online, although Classic Car Auctions has also confirmed that it will open the warehouse for a number of visiting days throughout the month. of May.