The controversial sale of jewelry by the late Austrian millionaire Heidi Horten, the widow of a German who made his fortune through his relationship with Nazism, has already generated US$ 202 million (R$ 992 million), announced this Monday (15) the house Christie’s , which organized the auction.

The amount collected exceeds the previous record, broken in 2011 with the jewelry collection of British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor, which exceeded US$ 115 million (R$ 565 million).

Heidi Horten’s collection comprises more than 700 jewels, and their total value has been valued at more than US$150 million (R$736 million). The auction started last Wednesday and the last lots will be sold in November.

As it did before, Christie’s explained that the amount raised will be donated to a foundation that supports philanthropic causes, as per Heidi’s wishes. In addition, the auction house said it will make “a significant donation” from the proceeds to Jewish institutions and Holocaust education, which it considers “of vital importance”.

The statement, however, did not stop the criticism. The controversy is related to the origin of her husband’s fortune, Helmut Horten, owner of one of the largest chains of department stores in Germany.

In 1936, three years after Adolf Hitler came to power, Horten took over the Alsberg textile company after its Jewish owners fled. He later took over several businesses that had been owned by Jews fleeing the Nazis. Subsequently, Horten was accused of benefiting from the spoils of properties belonging to people of Jewish origin.

According to Christie’s, of the 98% of lots sold, half were in Europe and the Middle East; 28% in the Americas; and 22% in Asia.