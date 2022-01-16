It is unbelievable what happened to a window cleaner 24-year-old Venezuelan, identified as Emilson Agustín Rodríguez Leal, who was shot dead by a truck driver who did not want the boy to clean the glass of his vehicle. The episode took place in Medellin, Colombia: at a traffic light, the 24-year-old, in the company of another window cleaner, approached the truck and proceeded to wash the windshield of the truck, going against the will of the driver of the vehicle that has repeatedly asked him to stop.

After seeing that the two window washers had no intention of stopping, the truck driver decided to get out and go hard holding a gun against the two boys, igniting an argument that soon degenerated into a no holds barred quarrel. According to what was told by the local newspaper El Colombiano, the two boys would then have extracted a sharp weapon to be unleashed at the truck driver, who would have promptly reacted shooting with his gun against both window washers. Both injured and transported to hospital, one of them was declared dead after a few hours, while for the other, life does not seem to be in danger. According to some witnesses, after the shooting a group of people threw stones at the truck, causing the driver to flee for a few kilometers before being captured and arrested.