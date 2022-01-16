Covid in Austria, from February the vaccination obligation comes into force for all over 18. This is what a draft law presented by the government indicates. Previously, there was an obligation to vaccinate for all over 14. Anyone who refuses vaccination will be subject to a fine ranging from 600 to 3,600 euros. The law is expected to be approved by Parliament on Thursday.

The law will apply to all residents of Austria, with the exception of pregnant women and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. For those who have recovered from Covid-19, there is an exemption period of 180 days.