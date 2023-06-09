What is going on in football Saudi Arabia in recent days seems surreal, several clubs in the Saudi Professional League they want to sign the best stars in the world and, so far, they have managed to convince three world stars by ‘taking out their wallets’.

(It may be of interest to you: Saudi Arabia, the new transfer empire in world football: its strategy).

And it is that the sheikhs of Saudi Arabia have the objective of winning the candidacy of the FIFA World Cup 2030one of the most important sporting events globally and that steals the attention of millions of fans.

The plan of the clubs of the Saudi Pro League is to promote their local football to attract the attention of big names in the international arena. According to data revealed by the newspaper Ole from Argentina, Arab football has invested more than €700 million recruiting players in the last 5 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the paltry salary at Al-Nassr

Undoubtedly, one of the big names that has landed in Saudi Arabia in recent months is that of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for the Al-Nassr in exchange for 200 million euros year.

The Portuguese star will earn a total of 400 million euros in the two seasons in Middle Eastern football. And it is that the figures of the contract of ‘CR7’ are impressive, per month earns 16.6 million eurosnumbers that several Premier League stars earn in a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirmed his commitment to Al-Nassr. Photo: Twitter; @Christian

Karim Benzema, the new ‘jewel in the crown’ of the Saudi Professional League

This week the ‘bombshell’ of the departure of the Frenchman Karim Benzema from Real Madrid was known, after accepting the tempting offer that came from the Al Ittihad of the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

The French striker could not resist the millions from Saudi Arabia, which seeks to revolutionize its local tournament at the point of money. According to information from various Spanish media, the 35-year-old player will pocket 200 million euros a year, the same salary earned by his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In accordance with transfer marktspecialized market portal, both former Real Madrid players are the highest paid players and athletes in the world, surpassing world stars such as Lebron James, Lionel Messi, Stephen Curry, among others.

(Read here: Karim Benzema: it’s official, he’s going to football in Saudi Arabia).

N’Golo Kante is seduced by the millions of Saudi Arabia

Karim and Cristiano were not the only international figures who were tempted by the mega offers from the Saudi Pro League, the latest ‘galactic’ signing that is ‘about to fall’ is N’Golo Kantewho will leave as a free agent for Chelsea in England on June 30.

N’golo Kante, UEFA Champions League

In accordance with Sky Sports Englandthe French midfielder will sign a two-year contract with Al Ittihad and will win 100 million euros per season, little more than 8 million euros per month.

Lionel Messi had a millionaire offer from Saudi Arabia

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi, before signing for him Inter Miami, I had an offer on the table €1 billion to sign with Al-Hilal for two seasons.

Despite the surreal offer, the Argentine star decided to say ‘no’ to the millions in the Middle East to get out of the football spotlight and focus on his personal life and family.

Sources close to Al Hilal deny any new, improved proposal to Leo Messi. It’s still the same bid on the table revealed back in April — close to €1B package salary x two years. 🇸🇦🇦🇷 #AlHilal Inter Miami presented their bid last week. Still waiting for Messi’s final decision. pic.twitter.com/waSEvXYAgJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Receive on your Whatsapp all the sports news of the day, matches, leagues and races instantly

More news in EL TIEMPO