Melissa Paredes was under the spotlight of the press after giving his support to Ale Venturo, who announced the end of his relationship with Rodrigo Cuba. Now, everything seems to indicate that Anthony Aranda’s girlfriend will return to TV screensAs the model is remembered, she starred in the two seasons of “Ojitos sorcereros”, a fiction produced by michelle alexander. The very head of Del Barrio productions referred to the ex-partner of “Gato” Cuba and if she will resume her role as an actress.

What did Michelle Alexander say about Melissa Paredes?

The director of novels michelle alexander recently spoke about the possibility of Melissa Paredes returning to the soap operas that her company produces. In addition, she stressed that, despite the fact that the former host of “America Today” was involved in some controversies, she takes into account her acting performance.

“I have nothing against her, nor against anyone. What interests me is talent and the experience I’ve had with Melissa as an actress has been very good.“, held.

Melissa Paredes will return to acting. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Melissa Paredes/Michelle Alexander

Where will Melissa Paredes perform?

After your opinions about Melissa Paredes, michelle alexander confirmed that Rodrigo Cuba’s ex-partner will return to acting in a religious-themed series. However, she clarifies that her participation will only be for one episode.

“Melissa is not in the musical and she is not in ‘Luz de Luna’ either. However, she has recorded a chapter of the series ‘Simply Miracles’. She stars in one of the episodes. I have not seen her, nor have I been with her, because that is a work unit that is not the same as the novel (Luz de Luna)“he told Infobae.

