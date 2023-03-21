Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Unusual: players were locked up with a padlock at halftime

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Unusual: players were locked up with a padlock at halftime


close

locked players

Players locked in dressing room.

Players locked in dressing room.

It happened in soccer in Brazil this weekend.

Brazilian football leaves each story in each new day. The most recent was truly unusual when a team was locked out at halftime.

locked in the dressing room

It happened this Sunday in the match between Gremio and Ypiranga in the Gaucho tournament. At halftime, The Ypiranga players, who lost 1-0 with a goal from Luis Suárez, were locked up in the dressing room in inexplicable events.

In a video circulating on social networks, the players are seen behind a fence and a manager trying to open the lock. Even one of the footballers tries to open the gate with a rod.

To complete the epic of the match, the Ypiranga players managed to get out onto the field and came back from behind to win.

Ypiranga leaders assured that what happened was an event involving authorities of the Gaúcha Federation, although the answer that was given is that it was a security movement so that no one enters the field of play.

