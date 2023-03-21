Unusual: players were locked up with a padlock at halftime

Brazilian football leaves each story in each new day. The most recent was truly unusual when a team was locked out at halftime.

locked in the dressing room

It happened this Sunday in the match between Gremio and Ypiranga in the Gaucho tournament. At halftime, The Ypiranga players, who lost 1-0 with a goal from Luis Suárez, were locked up in the dressing room in inexplicable events.



In a video circulating on social networks, the players are seen behind a fence and a manager trying to open the lock. Even one of the footballers tries to open the gate with a rod.

To complete the epic of the match, the Ypiranga players managed to get out onto the field and came back from behind to win.

UNUSUAL 😨! At halftime in the duel against Gremio, the Ypiranga players were locked up with a padlock, apparently by order of the Gaucha Federation. 👏🏼 After breaking free, the players came out and won the match 2-1. pic.twitter.com/ljLRr08i8T – Touch Sports (@ToqueSports) March 21, 2023

Ypiranga leaders assured that what happened was an event involving authorities of the Gaúcha Federation, although the answer that was given is that it was a security movement so that no one enters the field of play.

