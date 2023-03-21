Governor of São Paulo said it will be necessary to see how far the Minister of Finance will have autonomy

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), praised this Monday (20.Mar.2023) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadstating that he is “trying to get it right”.

“I see a minister who is trying to walk in the right direction, is trying to do the right thing. It will have to be with time, as far as he will have autonomy […] You’re trying to get it right”said Tarcísio in an interview with Young Pan News.

The governor, however, declared that time is passing and the economic situation will define the popularity of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in the coming months. According to the Chief Executive of São Paulo, the “honeymoon has day and time to end”.

Tarcísio also said in the interview that the government lacks technical staff and support in Congress. “In addition to not having technical excellence, it does not have a political majority”he declared.

The governor said that he has a republican relationship with Lula and that one of the differences between the two is the privatization of the Port of Santos. Tarcísio is favorable and says that this action will bring resources and efficiency. “It is the best way to mobilize resources in a short time and bring efficiency to the port”he said.

Asked about former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the head of the São Paulo Executive said that Bolsonaro is a “phenomenon”.

“The great right-wing leader in Brazil is Jair Messias Bolsonaro. And I am sure he will play a very important role in Brazilian politics in the coming years.”he stated.

Tarcísio was Minister of Infrastructure in the former president’s management and received Bolsonaro’s support in the election for the São Paulo government. The governor won the election in the 2nd round with 55.27% of the votes, defeating Haddad (44.73%).