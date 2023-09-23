The Juventus suffered its first defeat in Serie A 2023-2024 when it was surprised (4-2) on its visit to the Sassuolo, this Saturday on the fifth day of the Italian championship.

With this defeat, Juventus, who had come second on this day, drops to fourth place for now, anchored with 10 points.

Inter Milan (12 points) is the leader and can escape on Sunday, when they will face the bottom team Empoli.

AC Milan (2nd, 12 points) overtakes ‘Juve’ thanks to its 1-0 victory on Saturday over the Hellas Verona.

The Turin team always had to row against the current in the match. He already conceded a first goal due to a big mistake by his Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (minute 12), although he was then able to balance in the 21st minute by a goal against the Uruguayan Matías Viña, who was under pressure from Dusan Vlahovic.

Just before the break (41), the Italian international Domenico Berardi, whom ‘Juve’ tried to sign in the preseason, once again put the hosts ahead. Federico Chiesa He was then, in ’78, in charge of rebalancing for Juventus.

In the final stretch came the goals of the green-black victory. Andrea Pinamonti scored in the 82nd minute and the final 4-2 came with an own goal from Federico Gatti.

Unlike their rivals for the ‘Scudetto’, Juventus did not have physical wear and tear this week due to the European competitions, since they do not participate in them this year due to a double sanction. For its part, Sassuolo registered its second win of the season and provisionally rises from 17th to 11th place (6 points).

