Greg Lawson showed a “laughing” reaction while his hands were handcuffed, and asked the police officers sarcastically: “How are you?”

Lawson (63 years old) fled the state of Louisiana in the United States, before a jury convicted him of shooting a man named Seth Garlington in 1991, in a parking lot in front of a gas station.

In a video clip on the “X” platform, previously “Twitter”, Lawson appeared wearing a short-sleeved shirt and a camouflage hat and in the company of police officers. He then patted someone on the shoulder while laughing, before one of the officers handcuffed him.

Douglas Williams Jr., the agent in charge of the FBI in New Orleans, said the arrest would not have been possible without the help of authorities in Mexico.

“We want to thank our partners who never gave up hope that justice could be achieved for Mr. Lawson’s victim,” he said.

The FBI said it had always suspected Lawson was hiding in Mexico, and information it received earlier this month confirmed his theory.

Lawson was arrested on Tuesday, September 19, and taken into custody in Louisiana.