Fortaleza and Patriotas faced off at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, in the second leg of the annual grand final of Primera B, a match that the Bogota team ended up winning 1-0, but overall the Boyacenses won 3-2 to achieve direct promotion to League 2024.

The team led by Sebastian Oliveros The second leg started at a good pace and from the beginning he made it clear to Patriotas that their promotion to the first division was not going to be easy.

At 17 minutes into the game, Sebastián Navarro was in charge of opening the scoring at Techo and Fortaleza began to threaten Patriotas with a comeback.

Despite the early goal, Patriotas retreated and did not have many dangerous arrivalsso he ended up waiting for the people of Bogota, although they were exposing themselves with the fall of a second score.

Beyond the intensity, The match ended 1-0 in favor of Fortaleza and Patriotas ended up achieving direct promotion to League 2024 after the 3-1 victory in the first leg, and the 1-0 in favor in the second leg.

Patriots celebration was overshadowed in the stadium

In the midst of the celebrations for promotion to A, a controversial event occurred in one of the stands of the Metropolitano de Techo stadium. According to some witnesses, The father of a Patriots player tried to enter the playing field to celebrate with his son.

However, everything went from joy to concern, since the security of the sports venue denied him entry citing ‘security issues’. The man would have quite euphorically complained to people not to allow him entry.

We celebrate the victory we dreamed of so much! Thanks to God and the efforts of each one, thanks to the support of our fans and sponsors, we are the champions of the grand final BETPLAY DIMAYOR 2023 TOURNAMENT. We are Patriots, we are Boyacá, we are First Class! 🏆⚽️ #BoyacensePride pic.twitter.com/cpPSFxMcVH — Patriotas Boyacá SA (@patriotasboySA) November 29, 2023

The discussion escalated until it reached Police and took the father of the Patriotas player who was arrested from the scene. For now, it is not known if the man was released hours later. Neither the name of the person involved nor the player to whom he is related is known.

With information from Futbolred.

