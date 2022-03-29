The recent edition of the Oscars 2022 was held on March 27. Everyone was very excited due to the immense expectation for the main categories. However, an unfortunate taunt from Chris Rock to Jada Pinkett-Smith provoked Will Smith’s unexpected response: he came on stage and slapped her hard.

After that, the artist returned to his seat and shouted at Rock not to mention his wife again. The moment took everyone by surprise, because what followed later showed that it was not something premeditated. Clearly, the audience was uncomfortable and some of the celebrities’ reactions have gone viral.

The one who couldn’t hide her reaction was Lupita Nyong’o, especially since she was sitting very close to the irate Smith. Even Serena Williams herself shared her face of total surprise from her. However, Nicole Kidman’s face was the one that went viral, although Elle magazine mentions that the image would have been taken before the event.

Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Photo: Elle magazine

Lupita Nyong’o reacts to Will Smith’s yelling at Chris Rock (who was on stage). Photo: Twitter capture

Serena Williams’ amazement at Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock. Photo: Instagram capture

Clearly, the attendees were not the only ones who, in some way, ‘spoken’ about the event, since Residente (who recently drew attention for his controversy with J Balvin) was one of the figures who did not hesitate to publish a few words through his Twitter. Next, we leave you more impressions of recognized figures.

Residente reacts to the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock. Photo: Twitter capture

Jaden, son of Will Smith, reacts to the incident between Chris Rock and his father. Photo: Twitter capture

Rob Reiner, actor from “The Wolf of Wall Street”, reacts to the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Photo: Twitter capture

Will Smith’s apology

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor at the Academy Awards gala. Therefore, during his “speech” to thank him for having won his first golden statuette, he did not hesitate to take a moment to talk about the controversial altercation with Chris Rock. “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees,” he assured.

Will Smith won his first Oscar for “The Williams Method.” PHOTO: EFE

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

The altercation occurred when Chris Rock made an offensive comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and how he “hoped to see her in GI Jane 2”, making fun of her baldness.

Will Smith and his best movies

These are tapes of Will Smith best valued by the audience:

“Men in Black” (1997) – 92%

“King Richard” (2021) – 90%

“Six Degrees of Separation” (1993) – 88%

“Where the day takes you” (1992) – 80%

Bad boys for life (2020) – 77%