Sinaloa.- The lack of a Justice Center in the municipality of Guasave, causes its inhabitants do not have access to prompt and expeditious justiceas stated by the PRI deputy Feliciano Valle Sandoval.

Valle Sandoval has proposed that a new judicial circuit “Central – North Region II” is createdfor the installation of a new criminal justice center in Guasavewhich could serve the judicial districts of this municipality and that of Sinaloa, because the Justice Center installed in the municipality of Angostura does not allow easy access for the residents since they have to travel 71 kilometers to get there.

Given this great need of the Guasavenses to have a justice center nearby where they can have legal certainty, the deputy makes an appeal to the executive and legislative power to work on the regulations to bring justice closer to the populationsince there are legal issues that are left unpunished due to the difficulty of access.

“We make an appeal to the Executive, but also to our fellow Deputies to get into the subject, to adapt the regulations so that this Center of Justice is possible, I believe that with a sum of efforts between the Legislative, of course the Executive and even the municipal government, we can move forward with this issue that, beyond a political agenda, is an agenda of society, a request that the Guasavences have not requested for years”

The legislator explained that if crimes are considered by municipality, according to data from the State Attorney General’s Office andIn 2021, 1,771 crimes were recorded in Guasave and in Angostura 210, so this alternative of creating a Justice Center for Guasave should be considered, to guarantee true access to justice for the inhabitants of this geographical area.