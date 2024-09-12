Development studio Ballistic Moon has revealed the Until Dawn Remake PC System Requirements. As you may know, Supermassive Games’ 2015 horror adventure has been remade using Unreal Engine 5, so it won’t be a light experience for your computers. It will also take advantage of all modern graphics technologies, in particular DLSS 3 (3.7) from NVIDIA, FSR 3 (3.1) from AMD and ray tracing.
The requirements
But enough chit-chat and let’s see the PC system requirements divided by level of detail:
|Minimum
|Advised
|High
|Ultra
|Presets
|Bass
|Medium
|High
|Very High
|Performance Average
|720p @ 30 FPS
|1080p @ 60 FPS
|1440p @ 60FPS / 4K @ 30FPS
|4K @ 60FPS
|Processor
|Intel Core i7 4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (or similar with AVX support)
|Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
|Intel Core i7 11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Graphics Card
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / Radeon RX 470 (or equivalent with minimum 6GB of VRAM)
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT
|Memory
|8GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|16GB RAM
|Archiving
|70GB on SSD
|70GB on SSD
|70GB on NVMe
|70GB on NVMe
|Operating System
|Windows 10, 11
|Windows 10, 11
|Windows 10, 11
|Windows 10, 11
For the rest we remind you that the remake of Until Dawn will be available starting October 4, 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5 at a price of 69.99 euros.
#Dawn #Supports #DLSS #FSR #Ray #Tracing #System #Requirements
Leave a Reply