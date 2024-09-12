Development studio Ballistic Moon has revealed the Until Dawn Remake PC System Requirements . As you may know, Supermassive Games’ 2015 horror adventure has been remade using Unreal Engine 5, so it won’t be a light experience for your computers. It will also take advantage of all modern graphics technologies, in particular DLSS 3 (3.7) from NVIDIA, FSR 3 (3.1) from AMD and ray tracing .

The requirements

But enough chit-chat and let’s see the PC system requirements divided by level of detail:

Minimum Advised High Ultra Presets Bass Medium High Very High Performance Average 720p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60FPS / 4K @ 30FPS 4K @ 60FPS Processor Intel Core i7 4790K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (or similar with AVX support) Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i5 8600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7 11700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / Radeon RX 470 (or equivalent with minimum 6GB of VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6900XT Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM Archiving 70GB on SSD 70GB on SSD 70GB on NVMe 70GB on NVMe Operating System Windows 10, 11 Windows 10, 11 Windows 10, 11 Windows 10, 11

For the rest we remind you that the remake of Until Dawn will be available starting October 4, 2024 on PC and PlayStation 5 at a price of 69.99 euros.