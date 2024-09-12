NieR: Automata Ver1.1a is the adaptation of the story of the video game with which it shares its name, and it is about to end. Originally, the series was released in two parts, the first in winter 2023, now the anime returns with the second season in its deux cours format— in summer 2024. The chapter only served to further darken the entire deadly and traumatic history of the androids… Find out more here.

The anime series is being produced by studio A-1 Pictures. The first season of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a It was released on January 8, 2023, and after many production problems, it ended late. A COVID outbreak prevented the project from going ahead as planned — very much in keeping with the series, in which the various teams fight and combat infections.

A new season would let us see the end of the story in this summer season of 2024, Right now A2 is left among a withered community and 9S is still dealing with his grief by searching for 2B’s “killer.”

The opening theme song is by LiSA and is called “Black Box” while the ending was left in the hands of amazarashi. Let us remember that the anime is based on the video game developed by PlatinumGames and distributed by Square Enix. It is particularly praised for its scenery; in the anime, the movement and character design are nothing short of fabulous.

If you want to know more about the production, check it out here, on the official website where we can see details and original images in high resolution.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: When is Chapter 22 coming out?

On Friday, August 13, 2024, chapter number 22 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a. It will be titled “just and[O]“u and me”. The previous chapter was called “[N]“or man’s village”.

9S finally manages to reach a wasteland of red flowers that announce death. Among this beautiful garden, the boy finds a YorHa ship that arrives next to 2B’s flight unit, when 9S is about to destroy it, a recording of his partner begins to play, telling him loudly, clearly and for the only and last time, how precious the time they spent together was to her. After this, 9S destroys the god box. The boy lives the fury of the duel and has an insatiable thirst for revenge.

Meanwhile, A2 faints, but Pascal manages to destroy the enemy machines. They both return happy, thinking that they have saved the village and the children. They do not imagine that there is an infection that the children have, and that now the community is destroyed.

Lily was not abandoned by her team, but she certainly fell as the last infected android, the coup de grace was in the hands of A2. Pascal runs to see the children who are trying to talk to the machine, which decides to perish with them in an explosion with no return.

Now, both A2 and 9S face death and destruction on every level. What new path will open up for the androids from this dead end?

9S seeks revenge, but A2’s strength is astonishing… How will that matter end? Below is the official synopsis of chapter 22 titled “just and[O]“u and me”:

“9S managed to obtain the three types of access codes needed for the main unit of the . While attempting to access the tower, the following data was confirmed. They are recorded as items for analysis.”

What will happen to our androids?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: What time does chapter 22 come out?

Release times have been confirmedbut remember that they vary depending on your time zone, below are some of the launch times for Latin America, let us know if you can’t find your time:

And you, where do you expect one of the most epic endings of the series, which, you clarify, will show us only one of the possibilities? After all, it seems that our beloved androids are nothing more than an investigation of the humans…

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a: Where can I watch Chapter 22?

Crunchyroll is in charge of distributing the anime in Latin America —remember that the first part of the season is available—. Check it out here. The series is part of the 2024 summer screening. A Sci-Fi installment is My Wife Has No Emotioncheck out our review here Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission? If you want more of this type of installment you can also check out Did you like Pluto? These are the six Sci-Fi anime you should watch next. And even some cyberpunk with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — a refreshing installment full of fluorescence, love, and tragedy.

Source: A-1 Pictures studio

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released in Japan via Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11.

What is NieR: Automata Ver1.1a about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“The distant future, 5012.

Suddenly, aliens from outer space—along with their creations known as mechanical life forms—began invading Earth.

Humanity fled to the Moon, and on the Earth’s surface battles between ‘living machines’ and ‘androids’ continued for a long time.

The survivors of humanity organized a counterattack using ‘android’ soldiers, with the goal of reclaiming Earth. However, the war reached a stalemate, as the ‘living machines’ continue to multiply infinitely, humanity deployed a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa.

Newly dispatched to Earth, 2B joins forces with 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, however, in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena…

This is the story of these lifeless ‘androids’ and their endless struggle for the good of humanity.”

So, do you like sci-fi? It’s your delivery just like the original title of Yoko Taro’s video game that was first released in 2010 in the saga of NieR! The delivery of Automaton would arrive in 2017.

Other anime of the genre are Ghost in the Shell, Physyco Pass, Cyberpunk: edgerunners —check out our review here Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — a refreshing installment full of fluorescence, love and tragedy— and Pluto —all series are currently available on NETFLIX—. However, the apocalyptic issue is always more seductive and that is exactly what it has NieR: Automata which will also show us a new victimizing stance of the machines.

