HHelicopter, armored vehicle, special police forces – a man resisted a forced eviction on Tuesday and triggered a major police operation in Unterkirnach (Schwarzwald-Baar district). A local police spokesman said it could not be ruled out that there were weapons and a small amount of explosives in the 62-year-old man's house. The man, who lived alone in the house that was being evicted, threatened to set fire to the building and burn it down.

According to the information, the operation has been running since morning. Rottweil police officers are currently negotiating with the man holed up in the house to get him to give up. It was initially unclear how long the operation would last. The police spokesman explained that the situation was static. “It could last another five hours or it could be over in the next five minutes.”

Residents brought to safety

The man used to be a soldier. He also had several long guns and handguns registered to him. He also had an explosives license and was a member of a shooting club, the police said. There is also no information available as to whether the 62-year-old man is a “Reich citizen”. So-called Reich citizens are people who do not recognize the Federal Republic and its democratic structures.

When it comes to forced evictions, the police are often involved right from the start because of the possible risks. In the present case, after discovering that the 62-year-old man might be in possession of weapons after his threats, a large-scale operation was decided.

The residents of several single-family homes and semi-detached houses directly adjacent to the affected house have now been brought to safety and accommodated by the city. It was not announced how many people had to leave their homes. The 62-year-old man's house was largely cordoned off.

Unterkirnach is located in the southern Black Forest, around eight kilometers from the nearest larger town, Villingen-Schwenningen. According to the community, around 2,600 people live there.