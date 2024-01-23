In 90min we have been following the signing of Gerardo Arteaga for Monterrey. The Mexican will be in royal lands this week to sign the contract and this movement could affect the immediate future of one of the players until today, Fernando Ortíz's untouchable starter, Jesús Gallardo, who would not be at all happy with the arrival of his direct rival as well. in the Mexican national team, because he understands that it is a direct movement to replace him.
Thus, Jesús will analyze his future prior to the closing of the winter market and if he loses comfort within Monterrey he will seek to leave the club, knowing that in the ranks of Chivas there is an open space for him, which is of interest to him. Rebaño Pasión informs that in Chivas there are two players who are liked by 'Tano', Jesús Orozco and Víctor Guzmán,
Thus, Monterrey will only be open to releasing Gallardo if the team agrees to use one of these two players as a bargaining chip, something that seems complex, since at least at the beginning of the tournament, both have been regular starters with Gago. Furthermore, the price of Gallardo is below that of both Guadalajara pieces, therefore, there would also have to be financial compensation.
To this, the management of Rayados does not consider the transfer of the veteran, but if the player insists on leaving, they will open the door, but their idea is not to touch the squad, therefore they will not appeal to a direct sale, but rather they would look for a change of players.
