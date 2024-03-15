Immediately in points

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gave fans an unexpected protagonist. The reference is obviously to the splendid debut of Oliver Bearmancalled hastily by Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz and capable – with only one FP3 session behind him – of qualifying in 11th position and then moving up in the race to an unexpected seventh placeahead of a fast and already quite experienced driver like Lando Norris and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Some imperfections

In a video interview published by Ferrari channels, however, the same young British talent – who this year plays as a starter in the Prema team in Formula 2 – recognized that could have achieved even better performances. “From the outside it looked like a successful weekend – explained the third youngest driver ever to make his debut in F1 – but I'm a perfectionist and I know I've made a number of mistakes. I don't blame myself, it's normal that I made them, but for example one is not getting into Q3: I should have done it. The car was fast enough to do that, so that was my fault.”.

Even during the race Bearman identified aspects that he could have managed better, starting with the manner of face the battles in which he found himself dueling with slower pilots: “I wasted too much time trying to overtake slower cars. I didn't make the best use of the drums because it was something new for me – has explained – I had never found myself having to use it, both to attack and to defend myself. Especially Nico [Hulkenberg] he was very good at keeping up with me for a long time. If I had been more efficient in overtaking I could have finished one position higher“.

The help of Charles and Carlos

The young Englishman from the Ferrari Driver Academy then also wanted to thank the two owners of the team, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who helped him in trying to fit in as best as possible within the team and in extracting the maximum performance from the SF-24. “Charles helped me a lot in qualifying and before the race and Carlos did the same during the race – revealed the class of 2005 – he walked me through what he saw in the data, informing my engineer. It was great and allowed me to speed up my learning process“.