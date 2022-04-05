Unreal Engine 5 is destined to represent a common basis for the videogame development of the next few years and there are already many i teams that are using itbetween PlayStation, Xbox and third party various, as evidenced by a single image that brings together the huge amount of studies at work on the new graphics engine.

You can see a summary of all those who have announced they are developing on Unreal Engine 5 in the image below, published by Epic Games and relaunched by Geoff Keighley on Twitter.

Unreal Engine 5: An image with all the teams that are using it

Inside there is really everything and the first parties of PlayStation Studios and those of Xbox Game Studios stand out in particular, but also numerous very well-known third-party teams.

To tell the truth, as far as Sony is concerned, we see above all the generic logos on PlayStation and PS VR2, in addition to that of the newly acquired Haven Studio, while there are numerous names of the teams of Xbox Game Studios: Rare, Undead Labs, The Initiative, InXile , Double Fine, The Coalition, Obsidian and Ninja Theory.

Of these, in fact, many had already confirmed projects based on the new graphics engine such as State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, Gears 6 and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, to name a few. In light of this, too, the communication entirely focused on PS5 that characterized the first announcements on Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games, at the time of the first Lumen in the land of Nanite demo, is now definitely far away.