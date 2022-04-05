Home page politics

Of: Andreas Schmid, Sophia Lother, and Sarah Neumeyer

split

The two groups of deputies in the Bundestag, who have each introduced their own draft legislation for compulsory vaccination, agreed on a joint proposal for compulsory vaccination from the age of 60 for the time being. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

The Bundestag is scheduled to vote on compulsory corona vaccination on Thursday. The initiators of the groups for the draft legislation on vaccination have reached an agreement.

Update from Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, 7:19 p.m.: There is movement in the struggle for a majority-capable compromise for general corona vaccination in Germany. The two groups of deputies in the Bundestag, who have each introduced their own draft legislation for compulsory vaccination, agreed on Tuesday on a joint proposal for compulsory vaccination from the age of 60. First, the editorial network Germany reported about it. This increases the chances of the vote, which is planned for this Thursday without the usual group guidelines.

As it says in a statement, “a vaccination certificate is to be mandatory for all people over the age of 60, i.e. the particularly vulnerable population group”. It should be fulfilled by October. This obligation should be able to be suspended with a Bundestag resolution in June if the vaccination rate could be increased sufficiently. In the autumn, against the background of the then prevailing knowledge and potential virus variants, the Bundestag is to decide “whether the activation of the obligation to provide proof of vaccination for age groups from 18 years of age should also take effect”.

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany: initiative for people over 18 has failed for the time being

Update from Monday, April 4th, 2022, 2:50 p.m: The corona vaccination from the age of 18 will probably not come (see first report). Stephan Thomae, parliamentary director of the FDP parliamentary group, assesses the suspension as positive. “It is to be welcomed that for the time being there will be no general vaccination requirement from the age of 18,” Thomae told our editorial team. “Because such a far-reaching step can only be constitutionally justified if a vaccination would guarantee protection against infection. However, this is not the case.”

In addition, there is currently no risk of the health system being overloaded. “Instead of wanting to oblige people to be vaccinated, we have reached a phase in which we can rely on personal responsibility. Everyone should decide for themselves whether they want to be vaccinated, wear a mask or be tested.” However, it is still important that the federal government “does everything possible to further increase the vaccination rate through vaccination campaigns and education”.

Stephan Thomae has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2017. © Frederic Kern/Imago Images

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany: initiative for people over 18 has failed for the time being

First report from Monday, April 4th, 2022, 11.30 a.m.: Berlin – A duty to coronaVaccination* for all adults will not be available in Germany, at least for the time being. The parliamentary supporters of a general obligation to vaccinate against the corona virus from the age of 18 put the project on hold on Monday (April 4th, 2022) due to a lack of prospects of success, as the initiators of the Bundestag application announced. Instead, there should now be compulsory vaccination for people over the age of 50, explained Green MP Till Steffen.

Corona vaccination requirement in Germany off the table? An attempt fails

According to the new bill, all citizens between the ages of 18 and 49 should undergo mandatory vaccination advice. Applicants also expressly keep open the option of later extending compulsory vaccination to all adults if necessary. In addition, the preparation of a vaccination register is planned, as is particularly required by the Union.

the SPD-MP* Dagmar Schmidt admitted that efforts to find a compromise between the advocates of compulsory vaccination from 18 on the one hand and the Union, which only wants to make a reserve decision for a possible later vaccination obligation, and a third group, which is preparing compulsory vaccination from 50 wants to have failed.



If it stays that way, the new application should now be put to the vote in the Bundestag instead of the application for general vaccination, said Schmidt. However, a majority for it is still uncertain. (slo/as) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.