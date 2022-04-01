Thanks to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S We already had the opportunity to enjoy authentic games designed for the new generation. The future definitely looks bright, and Unreal Engine 5 will play an important role in the development of many anticipated and ambitious productions. To learn more about it, Epic Games will be carrying out a new State of Unreal next week and here we tell you exact schedules.

You’re invited. ✉️ Tune in on April 5 at 11 AM ET for our next #StateofUnreal broadcast, live on @Twitch and @Youtube: https://t.co/ZUj9UGbnxB — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) March 31, 2022

The next April 5 at 9AM Central Mexico time this new digital presentation will be held, in which the Tim Sweney will take the stage to tell us about some of the most important new features of this graphics engine. We’ll also get a behind-the-scenes look at The Matrix Awakens and a motivational session on the use of Unreal Engine.

The event can be enjoyed from the channel of Epic Games on Youtube or Twitter.

Via: Twitter