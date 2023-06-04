NYP: Florida found cause of death of woman found in chest 53 years ago

Police in Florida have identified a woman whose body was found in a chest 53 years ago. About it informs edition of the New York Post.

The remains of a woman with traces of violence were discovered on October 31, 1969 in a forest near the city of St. Petersburg. The body was in a trunk. Then the police could not identify her, and subsequently this case became one of the most unsolved murders in the city.

Over the course of half a century, detectives repeatedly made attempts to identify the identity of the murdered by samples of teeth and bones, but this did not bring results. Only extended DNA analysis could help. He testified that the victim was the mother of five, Sylvia Atherton, who was 41 years old at the time of her death.

According to investigators, the husband of the deceased passed away in 1999 in Las Vegas. A curious detail in the case was that Atherton was never listed as missing. According to St. Petersburg Police Assistant Chief Mikhail Kovachev, in 1969, two minors saw two men throw a wardrobe trunk in the woods. Kovachev noted that the chest in which the victim’s body was found belonged to the Atherton family, but there was no connection between her and the city where she was found.

One of Sylvia’s daughters by name was shocked by the results of the investigation. “We had no idea what happened to her. It’s a relief, a sad relief,” she said.

According to her, a few years before her death, Atherton left Arizona for Chicago with her second husband, son and two daughters. Now the police are looking for these children of the deceased, as they may have information about the death of their mother.

