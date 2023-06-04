Relief workers found the man’s body at around 4:30 am in the Roget metro in the city centre.

A spokesman for the relief agency, Walter Derio, told AFP that the officers pulled the victim out of the metal doors, but they were unable to resuscitate his heart, and the identity of the victim was not established.

“This is the fourth incident recorded since March, but unfortunately it was fatal this time,” Dirio added.

In recent weeks, local media have covered similar incidents, but according to Derio, they were limited to “legs stuck” in the automatic doors.

The police launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the fatal accident and whether the victim was “a homeless person or under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” according to a spokesman for the rescue authority.

Step, the Brussels public transport operator, indicated that the accident was “clearly” caused by an “attempt to enter” the metro, at the usual time when the doors open automatically, i.e. “at 04:30”.

“It’s not an infrastructure issue,” Step spokeswoman Cindy Arran told AFP.

“We have been noticing a year ago an increase in the number of reports of homeless people on the metro, and we warned about this issue last fall,” she added, adding, “The authorities and the competent authorities must take action” in the face of this reality.

She indicated that the increase in the number of such reports amounts to “60 to 70 percent.”