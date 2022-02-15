Mexico.- Jenni Rivera, due to her talent, established herself as one of the greatest exponents of the Mexican regional, and even though more than nine years have passed since her unfortunate departure, there are still aspects that few know about the life and career of those who won the title of the “Band Diva”.

Part of this human version away from the entertainment world was shown by the impersonator and television host, Omar Landa Cabada popularly known for his character “The Maruja”and that he was a close friend of Jenni Rivera.

It was on a youtuber podcasttitled Gusgri, “EVERYTHING I LIVED WITH JENNI RIVERA”, that Landa Cabada reported that it has always been very pleasant for him to tell about what he lived with the “Mariposa de Barrio”, including many funny and dangerous anecdotes.

One of these chapters revealed by the artist was that of Jenni Rivera’s first bachelorette party. Event that was organized by him in a very exclusive way, all with the intention that the Diva of the Band spend a pleasant moment.

Although “La Maruja” did not give many details about what happened at the farewell, the driver shared an “exclusive” photo of Jenni with two strippers, and also added that this was done because of the union that formalized the singer with the ex-player, Stephen Loiza.

In the image, Jenni can be seen hugging the dancers very discreetly, who offered a show during the singer’s first bachelorette party.