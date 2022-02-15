Family | Temperament is a set of innate traits, and knowing them can make life much easier

For example, temperament types can be divided into three: easy, slowly warming, or difficult temperament.

All people are temperamental: introverted, slowly warming up, scheduling, and easily enraged. The most important thing is to understand your child’s temperament, because a misunderstanding can lead to serious problems.

Do you enjoy meeting new people? Are you furious at the wheel or are you a cow-nervous guy who isn’t really shaken by anything? Do you pull things off your hips or anxious if the agreed plans don’t hold up?

All of this has to do with temperament.